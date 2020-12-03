Ministers, Presidential Aides Are All Failures – Sen. Okorocha

By Adejumo Enock

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Rochas Okorocha said Ministers and Presidential Aides have failed the Country.

The Senator advised President Mohammadu Buhari to sack everyone working with him, adding that people are angry with the recent events in the country.

The Former Governor of Imo State said this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in the Government House on Wednesday.

He added that the President should do the needful to save Nigeria from the insult.

Furthermore, Okorocha said, “President Muhammadu Buhari fire the people he hired to work for the country, because they have failed and are not performing in the national assignments assigned to them”.

“As the killing of people by gunmen should not happen again as it is an insult to the country”.

The Senator said, “President Buhari should hire competent hands to develop the country as many countries suffered similar fate before they experienced growth and development”.