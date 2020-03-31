Ministry Of Finance Disowns Fake Letter Attempting To Defraud Members Of The Public.

The Ministry Of Finance, Budget and National Planning has release a public notice disowning a purported letter circulating social media.

The letter mentioned notable Nigerians like Aliko Dangote, Tuface Idibia, Paul Enenche, Tony Elumelu among others donations to combat the covid19 Pandemic.

The Ministry has said that the letter is fake and are not a part of it and have not released such letters. They therefore appealed to Nigerians to disregard the letter.

The Ministry also used the opportunity to inform the public that they will not be liable to any financial transactions which may have transpired with the scammers and other citizens through emails or social media using the Ministry.

On a final note, the ministry advised citizens to avoid doing businesses with imposters as doing so will be at their own risk