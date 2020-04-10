Ministry of Power Debunks Rumors of 2 Months Free Electricity for Nigerians

The office of the Minister of Power took to twitter to debunk any rumor of free electricity due to the Covid19 outbreak.

Please Note: NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.

Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians. — Office of the Minister of Power (@PowerMinNigeria) April 10, 2020