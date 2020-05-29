Minneapolis Riots: Trump Vows To Issue Shoot On Sight Order For Opportunistic Looters

The struggle against injustice with regards to black lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota has been tainted by thieves mingling with the masses to rob neighbouring stores.

Footage of several people carting away valuables under the guise of the chaos — stirred by the recent murder of George Floyd by a white police officer— has been revealed on several media platforms.

Reacting to the growing cases of theft and violence, US President Donald Trump in his characteristically blunt manner, has declared a “shoot on sight” policy for anyone caught looting.

Trump announced this directive via social media, not shying away from the tone of the order.

He tweeted:

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”.

Meanwhile the protests continue, with the trending #blacklivesmatter on display all over the city of Minneapolis where the incident took place, and in other parts of the US.

George Floyd is said to have pleaded with the officers to “get off his neck”, as footage shows police man Derek Chauvin kneeling casually on Floyd’s neck.

Americans are demanding the arrests and prosecutions of the four policemen involved in Floyd’s death— identified as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

The four officers involved were swiftly fired, but Floyd’s family, community leaders and residents are demanding that criminal charges be drawn up against them.

The situation has escalated as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called in the US National Guard on Thursday to support local authorities who were no longer able to contain the embittered protests.