Minus Buzdar is the only Solution – Noman Langryal

Lahore ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Malik Noman Ahmad Langaryal, an active member of the Jahangir Tareen group, said that all members of the group agreed on minus Buzdar. Without it, things would not work out.

Talking to media in Lahore, Malik Noman Langarial said that Tareen group had given decision making power to Jahangir Tareen.

We have been contacted by various parties. An important meeting of our party is taking place today. We will plan for the future. Malik Nauman Langaryal

He further said that Jahangir Tareen Group was a strong alliance. We were all one family. All members of the group would say Ameen to the decision of Jahangir Tareen.

Malak Noman Langarial said that whatever Jahangir Tareen decided, we would all go with him.

Aleem Khan has just joined our group. Whatever Jahangir Tareen decides will be accepted by all. We agree on the leadership of Jahangir Tareen. Aleem Khan has also been told that if he is part of the group then he will abide by the decisions of Jahangir Tareen.

“The Jahangir Tareen group ranks third in the Punjab Assembly, ” he added.