Mixed Reactions As Fr. Mbaka Calls For President Buhari’s Impeachment – After Supporting Him In 2015

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions, over the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment by Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that Fr. Mbaka on Wednesday said that Buhari had failed Nigeria woefully and should resign now.

The Priest urged the Senate and members of the House of Representatives to impeach the President if he refuses to resign.

Mbaka, who in 2015 called Buhari ‘Messiah’, said the President has failed the country woefully, adding that he should resign.

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians accused Mbaka of misleading them to vote for Buhari, while others commended him for the call.

Below are some comments BREAKINGTIMES gathered on Twitter:

@yommy_dee411: “Fr Mbaka with his impulsive U-turn is a living example of how religious leaders bastardize their authorities. Instead of teaching freedom as scripted, they’d rather teach their interests; mislead/enslaving God’s people. Your day of reckoning is nearer than you think.”

@olathrives wrote: “the u-turn of Fr Mbaka has no effect as far I am concerned. Is that enough for PMB to step down? The deed has been done already. This is just a big lesson to everyone who just recommends people without in depth analysis. Not only Buhari failed but also those who sold him to NIG.”

@_Brainie: “Not all Pastor hears from God, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Father Mbaka coming to tell us back then that God told them that Buhari will stabilise Nigeria, now Fr Mbaka has made u-turn not supporting Buhari again, maybe they have stopped paying the man tithes and offerings.”

@firstladyship: “Fr Mbaka must be protected, at all cost. Now he has praised Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the DSS might pick him up. We know that Mbaka belong to the five percenters. Unlike Sheikh Gumi & Isa Pantami. Criticizing the federal government of Nigeria, should never be a criminal offense. NEVER!”

@annnikkym: “Fr. Mbaka misled his followers to vote for buhari as the messiah God sent to Nigeria and he prophesied that Hope Uzodinma will emerge as Governor of Imo State and since the duo refused to pick his calls, he makes a u-turn to bless Nnamdi kanu and calls for Buhari’s impeachment smiling face with open mouth.”

@ludofia1: “God is not an author of confusion Fr Mbaka that said God told him PMB is the solution to Nigeria turn around to criticize his former main man is a pointer that he belongs to stomach infrastructure group now that he is praising MNK perhaps he is cashing out don’t take him serious.”

@Okeemichael: “After Imo State Supreme Court Governor refused to pick Fr. Mbaka’s call, he suddenly asked Buhari to resign or face impeachment. The election is over, no one to contribute to his church. Peter Obi & GEJ should be laughing by now.”

@OvragwaJonathan: “Fr Mbaka should enjoy his deceptive prophesies and leave baba Buhari alone . If we have been able to survive the worst past 6 years of this Government we can by God’s grace complete 2more years. Lessons: clerics shouldn’t support these politicians. They are all the same.”

@Johncally29: “But God made kings and dethroned the same kings in the same scripture. God never tampers with human wills. That’s why when you begin to do what he didn’t expect from you as a king, he will dethrone you. Mbaka is not wrong.