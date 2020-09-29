Mixed Reactions, As TStv Announce Plans To Relaunch October 1st

Missed reactions have trailed the announcement by an indigenous cable television company Telecom Satellite Limited, TStv as it announced its plan to relaunch services on Thursday October 1st.

The company announced its plan to offer Nigerians affordable subscriptions on a pay-per-view90 909basis starting from October 1 when it re-launches its services.

In a statement by TStv founder and CEO, Echefu Bright on Tuesday, he stated that the company will feature diverse world-class channels

According to him the first half of 2020, the company has undergone tremendous changes; commissioning a state of the arts Data Centre in Nigeria, building a satellite teleport that hosts hundreds of high definition television channels; and is determined to launch the TStv product offering across Africa.



“My dream is that indeed an entire generation – now in its prime, will grow with the daily sight of Telecom Satellite Products and Services and the sound of our cheerful jingles embedded in their memory”, he said.

However a cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the companies plans to relaunch it’s services despite previous setbacks.

While some have doubted ifor the company was ready to be a formidable competition others are of the opinion that something good can come out of this, hence they are willing to give them a second chance.

Their reactions below;

Nigerians to pay N5 per channel, as TSTV relaunches services?



You say wha!? 😊 — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) September 29, 2020

This one that their official handle has not tweeted since April 2019, but they've announced Oct. 1st for launch. I sincerely hope the guys at TSTV get it right this time around. I really hope they won't raise our hopes and then Amaka us again. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 29, 2020

TSTV gave their customers Pay Per View



"Satisfying customer's needs"



TSTV chose October 1st(Independence day for Nigeria)as launch date



"They captured the customer's emotions"



As an entrepreneur, you should never forget this. — Benjamin Karson (@Kennylawrence_) September 29, 2020

I took TSTV extremely serious in 2018. I was tweethyping them and heightening the hope of thousands of Nigerians 🤣 The company and its CEO ghost on us without tangible explanation. Not anymore. If you want to flourish, flourish. If you don’t want to, that’s your business 🤷🏻‍♂️ — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) September 29, 2020

TSTV is supposedly back with a pay per view model. I hope this model is sustainable for them. — ROUVAFE ✈️⛵️🏖🏔 (@IamRouvafe) September 29, 2020

TSTV @tstvafrica will not force channels you don’t watch down your throat, you can select channels you want and pay for it.

The subscription is quite flexible and pocket friendly.

I’ll order mine as soon as it drops on Oct 1, 2020. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) September 29, 2020

I wish TSTV and their influencers all the best. 🙏 — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) September 29, 2020

Who is actually handling TSTV PR? I'm not sure these people are ready. 2 days to launch yet I've not seen anything convincing @tstvafrica. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) September 29, 2020