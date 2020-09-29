0 comments

Mixed Reactions, As TStv Announce Plans To Relaunch October 1st

by on September 29, 2020
 

Missed reactions have trailed the announcement by an indigenous cable television company Telecom Satellite Limited, TStv as it announced its plan to relaunch services on Thursday October 1st.

The company announced its plan to offer Nigerians affordable subscriptions on a pay-per-view90 909basis starting from October 1 when it re-launches its services.

In a statement by TStv founder and CEO, Echefu Bright on Tuesday, he stated that the company will feature diverse world-class channels 

According to him the first half of 2020, the company has undergone tremendous changes; commissioning a state of the arts Data Centre in Nigeria, building a satellite teleport that hosts hundreds of high definition television channels; and is determined to launch the TStv product offering across Africa.


“My dream is that indeed an entire generation – now in its prime, will grow with the daily sight of Telecom Satellite Products and Services and the sound of our cheerful jingles embedded in their memory”, he said.

READ  lockdown: Ruggedman Shares Video of Police Flogging a Woman for Sitting Outside Her House in Osun State

However a cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the companies plans to relaunch it’s services despite previous setbacks.

While some have doubted ifor the company was ready to be a formidable competition others are of the opinion that something good can come out of this, hence they are willing to give them a second chance.

Their reactions below; 

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 