Mixed Reactions As Twitter Bans Trump’s Account Permanently

By Seun Adeuyi

Social media giant, Twitter, on Friday evening announced it has suspended President Donald Trump of the United States (US) from the platform.

In a statement, the company said, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Twitter’s decision followed two tweets by Trump Friday afternoon that would end up being his last. The tweets violated the company’s policy against glorification of violence, Twitter said, and “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”

The first tweet was about Trump’s supporters.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

The second indicated Trump did not plan to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter said the tweet concerning inauguration could be viewed as a further statement that the election was not legitimate. It also said that the tweet could be interpreted as Trump saying that the inauguration would be a “safe” target for violence because he would not be attending.

See reactions below:

For the first time in 4 years, Americans are waking up not having to wonder what in the hell kind of wacko sh*t the commander-in-chief tweeted overnight.



And that's a great thing.#TrumpBanned — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 9, 2021

"it's a ban. Some people say it's one of the best bans ever. A very great ban. i'm often asked : How did you get such a ban? No one gets bans like me." — @realDonaldTrump #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/2xVsxuAKra — Alioune 🇸🇳🐧🐝 (@ali0une) January 9, 2021

If there's anything Jack and this #TrumpBanned should teach developing countries, especially Nigeria, is that no man should be above the law regardless of age or title. pic.twitter.com/Y7ATWmLlE0 — Papii Rexx 💜 (@OfficialFifunmi) January 9, 2021

He became what he feared: one-term impeached president who lost his platform of influence



it's just part of his long string of lifelong failures



Trump was born a loser & will die a loser.He's fucked up everything he has done in his pathetic life#TrumpBanned #Melania #BeBest pic.twitter.com/Eej6cfL0SS — Emily Denver🌊🥂 (@EmilyDenver8) January 9, 2021

Banning politicians outright is an even more dangerous game. Twitter has silenced Trump but not, say, the Ayatollah. It would surely be better for platforms to stay neutral. #TrumpBanned #TrumpTwitterBan — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) January 9, 2021

Trump trying to sign up to another Twitter account #POTUS #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/kTD31QPzps — Dan Matthews (@DanMatthews23) January 9, 2021