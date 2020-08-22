0 comments

Mixed Reactions Trail Shola’s Disclaimer, Denying Efforts By Human Rights Lawyer To Secure His Release

August 22, 2020
 

Babatunde Olusola a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso who was arrested for using a parody account of former President Goodluck Jonathan has put out a disclaimer that his release had nothing to do with the Human Rights Lawyer and Activist Abdul Mahmud.

In a series of tweet, Shola who goes by the name @jayyth3dope on twitter denied having any link with Mahmud @Great Oracle whom he described as a twitter lawyer .

He tweeted; DISCLAIMER AGAINST THE MONSTROUS LIES OF A TWITTER LAWYER CALLED “GREAT ORACLE”

“Firstly, I don’t know the Twitter lawyer called “Great Oracle” until I saw this Tweet this morning, but I just discovered that he was the same person who propagated the MONSTROUS LIE of my release even though I was still in detention.

“The Twitter lawyer said he “got involved” in my case “using back channel”. How can someone be involved in my case without my knowledge?”.

He almost accused Mahmud of bringing up frivolous charges such as he hacking into Jonathan’s website which he never knew we existed.

On the apology that the former President demanded from him he said, “This Twitter lawyer said he asked me to apologise to GEJ. Very funny. Some guys through another lawyer who was involved in my case asked me to apologise to GEJ. However, I received sound legal advice from @TopeAkinyode who advised me against it”.

According to him he was aware the apology would mean an admission of guilt which can definitely be used against me in evidence.

I should be the one getting an apology from whosoever, he added.

He thanked Omoyele Sowore and his lawyer Tope Akinyode for championing the cause for his release and a host of others who participated in the FreeShola campaign.

Meanwhile mixed reactions have continued to trail Shola’s disclaimers as Nigerians using different hashtags like #GreatOracle, #Interpol have bared their minds on how they feel about the saga.

While some argued that not having knowledge of a back channel negotiation does not mean that it did not happen, while some are of the opinion that Mahmud was only working in favor of Jonathan.

Some of the tweets below;

Shola’s lawyer Tope Akinyode in his reaction said, one time, Great Oracle tweeted of Sola’s release, as one of the lawyers representing Sola, I knew that wasn’t true. So, I visited Sola in detention and he asked me to issue a disclaimer which I respectfully did.

Sola’s right of privacy was clearly breached but “social media influnzers” are jubillating over the illagilty because the issue pertains to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan. This mediocrity must just stop, he added.

On August 12, when Shola was release Sowore had tweeted pictures showing himself and Shola while he thanked Mahmud who is reported to be his lawyer as well as the Tope Akinyode who was the council representing Shola.

