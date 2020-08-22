Mixed Reactions Trail Shola’s Disclaimer, Denying Efforts By Human Rights Lawyer To Secure His Release

Babatunde Olusola a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso who was arrested for using a parody account of former President Goodluck Jonathan has put out a disclaimer that his release had nothing to do with the Human Rights Lawyer and Activist Abdul Mahmud.

In a series of tweet, Shola who goes by the name @jayyth3dope on twitter denied having any link with Mahmud @Great Oracle whom he described as a twitter lawyer .

He tweeted; DISCLAIMER AGAINST THE MONSTROUS LIES OF A TWITTER LAWYER CALLED “GREAT ORACLE”

“Firstly, I don’t know the Twitter lawyer called “Great Oracle” until I saw this Tweet this morning, but I just discovered that he was the same person who propagated the MONSTROUS LIE of my release even though I was still in detention.

“The Twitter lawyer said he “got involved” in my case “using back channel”. How can someone be involved in my case without my knowledge?”.

He almost accused Mahmud of bringing up frivolous charges such as he hacking into Jonathan’s website which he never knew we existed.

On the apology that the former President demanded from him he said, “This Twitter lawyer said he asked me to apologise to GEJ. Very funny. Some guys through another lawyer who was involved in my case asked me to apologise to GEJ. However, I received sound legal advice from @TopeAkinyode who advised me against it”.

According to him he was aware the apology would mean an admission of guilt which can definitely be used against me in evidence.

I should be the one getting an apology from whosoever, he added.

He thanked Omoyele Sowore and his lawyer Tope Akinyode for championing the cause for his release and a host of others who participated in the FreeShola campaign.

Meanwhile mixed reactions have continued to trail Shola’s disclaimers as Nigerians using different hashtags like #GreatOracle, #Interpol have bared their minds on how they feel about the saga.

While some argued that not having knowledge of a back channel negotiation does not mean that it did not happen, while some are of the opinion that Mahmud was only working in favor of Jonathan.

Some of the tweets below;

Someone should advise that young man calling Great Oracle Twitter Lawyer pic.twitter.com/x3B8ODRmxs — Daddy Jaden (@IamDaddyJaden) August 22, 2020

That you are unaware that The Great Oracle was working behind the scenes to effect your release, doesn't invalidate his efforts



You're clearly an irritant, but the laws of the land most be respected even for irritants for urself. Enjoy your free speech



But if e set, na u go run https://t.co/XmqnVW2vXC — Uchenna (@Demoore90210) August 22, 2020

You are grateful to Sowore for helping you and Sowore is grateful to great Oracle for helping him to help you.

It’s not too convoluted to understand, maybe you should just off your mic. https://t.co/fQNB0xaCWJ pic.twitter.com/xfKCUelj5F — O.Ⓜ️.G 💎 (@Ckatchtwits) August 22, 2020

@jayyth3dope well it obvious here that @AbdulMahmud01 the Great Oracle actually aided your release which you have no idea about and sowore thanked him in his tweet ,Shola even if your mental state have been tampered with being and ingrate isn’t the next action https://t.co/XvNG2ItkwS pic.twitter.com/YQv0nNqfre — Amb Adeyefa Moses (@AdeyefaMoses) August 22, 2020

So people are complaining that the shola guy is still speaking about his arrest? They expect him to "lay low and move on?"



Do you know what it means to be wrongfully detained for 90 days in a Nigerian jail with hardened criminals? And you're angry the boy is still complaining? pic.twitter.com/6efo8TaYzx — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 22, 2020

GEJ supporters who spent the last 5 years condemning illegality,injustice, subversion of due process under Buhari have made a U-turn today.



They are busy twisting and turning the narrative to justify the detention of Shola. From Interpol to hacking website to redefining "parody" — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 22, 2020

Defending one politician over something you would have called another a dictator, evil, vile, unforgiving and so many unprintable names is hypocritical. You don’t need to do that. No one should be in jail for 90 days over a parody account. Stop lying and twisting the story. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 22, 2020

Shola’s lawyer Tope Akinyode in his reaction said, one time, Great Oracle tweeted of Sola’s release, as one of the lawyers representing Sola, I knew that wasn’t true. So, I visited Sola in detention and he asked me to issue a disclaimer which I respectfully did.

Sola’s right of privacy was clearly breached but “social media influnzers” are jubillating over the illagilty because the issue pertains to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan. This mediocrity must just stop, he added.

On August 12, when Shola was release Sowore had tweeted pictures showing himself and Shola while he thanked Mahmud who is reported to be his lawyer as well as the Tope Akinyode who was the council representing Shola.