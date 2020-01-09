Miyetti Allah Bans Night Grazing Nationwide

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced a nationwide ban on night grazing.

The decision taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) in Damaturu on Wednesday January 8, is aimed at reducing the clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting, MACBAN’s National Secretary Baba Uthman said the decision will be conveyed to every member of the group.

He said;

“This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association. As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots.

“They will be informed and sensitized concerning it.”

A ban on grazing by minors and hawking of milk by teenage girls was announced by the Fulani group. According to the group, such activities endangers minors and leads to cultural abuses.