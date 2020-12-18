Miyetti Allah Helped Release 333 Kankara Schoolboys, Not Boko Haram, Says Gov Matawalle

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has said that the Fulani’s top socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, mediated the release of the 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped in Kankara, Katsina State.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that the schoolboys, who were abducted on 11 December, 2020 from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, were released on Thursday night with no ransom reportedly paid.

Meanwhile, Gov. Matawalle said the state was able to secure their release with the help of MACBAN and bandits that repented.

Even as Boko Haram insurgents said they kidnapped the boys, Mattawalle disproved by saying that “Boko Haram has nothing to do with the abduction, the bandits did it.”

According to him, “Miyetti Allah leadership with some repentant bandits were employed by the Katsina government to establish contact with the kidnappers, before soliciting for their release.

“The moment we established contact with them, I pleaded with them to release the boys unharmed. Which they did on Thursday night”, said Gov Matawalle.

His words, “It is not the first time we facilitated the release of our people without paying any ransom. You can ask anybody, we don’t pay bandits a dime. We only extend offer of reconcillation to them because they also want to live peacefully”.

“The children are on their way to Tsafe, from there, they would come to Gusau and sleep. They will commence their journey to Katsina tomorrow morning”, Matawalle concluded.

Kindly recall the schoolboys were abducted from their school on Friday night.