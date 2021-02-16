Miyetti Allah To Nigerians: Allow Herdsmen Do Their Business

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on Nigerians to allow herders carry out their businesses peacefully until a beneficial alternative is provided.

Speaking in Enugu, MACBAN’s Southeast Zonal Chairman, Gidado Siddiki, appealed to Nigerians to seek a common solution amid the insecurity challenges in the country.

The Southeast Zonal Chairman also cautioned against utterances capable of spreading fear among Nigerians.

His words, “The spate of insecurity and outbursts of emotive utterances across the country is further fanning the embers of fears among Nigerians.

“For the ordinary man, the situation is enough to infer that Nigeria might just be on the verge of activating its emergency security mode.

“What we face today is a situation where the misdemeanor of others have rubbed off largely on us but these trials shall come to pass.

“We only ask to be allowed to do our business until such a time when viable and more beneficial options are realised.”