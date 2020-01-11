Mobile network subscribers decry fast depletion of data

A cross section of mobile network subscribers have complained of huge costs incurred on mobile data provided by the mobile network operators and called for an increase in data bundle. The subscribers spoke in separate interviews with newsmen in Lagos on Friday. They complained that once they recharged their lines, the data got depleted in a twinkle of an eye after just few usage. They also complained of fast depletion of data bundle after each successful purchase of data bundle from the service providers. A subscriber of one of the mobile networks, Mosun Adebayo, an Hair Stylist in Surulere, said that the rate at which the data got depleted from her devices after visiting few sites on the net was alarming.
She said that she got notified only when she had consumed up to 85 per cent of her data usage, saying that within one or two days she would be cut off because of insufficient data.
