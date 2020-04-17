0 comments

Moghalu Urges Buhari To Make Use Of BVN In Distributing #COVID19 Relief To Nigerians

The Convener of To Build A Nation (TBAN) and presidential candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to make use of Bank Verification Number (BVN) in the distribution of #COVID19 relief, to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The BVN is a biometric identification system implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria to curb or reduce illegal banking transactions in Nigeria. It is a modern security measure in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 1958 to reduce fraud in the banking system.

Moghalu, who was once the Deputy Governor, Operations of the CBN, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, said he led a team that developed and introduced BVN under the overall leadership of the then Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

