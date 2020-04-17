Moghalu Urges Buhari To Make Use Of BVN In Distributing #COVID19 Relief To Nigerians

The Convener of To Build A Nation (TBAN) and presidential candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to make use of Bank Verification Number (BVN) in the distribution of #COVID19 relief, to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The BVN is a biometric identification system implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria to curb or reduce illegal banking transactions in Nigeria. It is a modern security measure in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 1958 to reduce fraud in the banking system.

Moghalu, who was once the Deputy Governor, Operations of the CBN, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, said he led a team that developed and introduced BVN under the overall leadership of the then Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

We conceptualized and introduced BVN because we were frustrated with delays in the National Identity Management System, so we at the leadership team of @cenbank at the time decided to introduce a unique identifier for the banking system which was under our regulatory authority. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) April 16, 2020

as we demonstrated @cenbank between 2009 and 2014. That example partly inspired my run for President in 2019. Were we perfect? No. By no means. But history will remember what we as leaders and our competent, motivated staff at the apex bank at the time did for Nigeria. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) April 16, 2020

of jokes and banter to lighten the heavy workload of massive reforms in a timespan of five years, but, looking back, many results we can all be proud of. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) April 16, 2020