Mongono vs Abba Kyari: Nnamdi Kanu reacts, says Buhari not in-charge of his govt

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday reacted to the face-off between the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kanu claimed that the face-off between Mongono and Kyari was an indication that Buhari was not in charge of his regime.

In a tweet, the IPOB leader stressed that the situation further proved him right that the current Nigerian Ruler was an impostor from Sudan.

Kanu tweeted: “If certainly, the Buhari that came into power in 2015 is still in charge of the Nigerian government, why are they confused with who the service chiefs should report to? I’ve said many times that a Sudanese impostor is the Buhari in Aso Rock. @StateDept.”

A circular had few days ago surfaced online of Monguno accusing Buhari’s Chief of Staff of hijacking the coordination of security leadership across Nigeria.

The NSA had claimed that Kyari had allegedly sidelined him in making strategic decisions in national security operations.