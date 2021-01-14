Months After Gifting Lover Expensive Designer Items For Successful Birth, @ceorashad_ Says He Doubts Paternity Of The Child

By Adejumo Enock

A Twitter user, CEO RASHAD, @ceorashad_ on Wednesday took to social media to lament that he found out he might not be the father of the child he once claimed.

It could be recalled that Rashad took to social media few months ago to display expensive designer bags and other items he bought for his Lover as appreciation for efforts made in the labor room after she gave birth,

Rashad in his tweet said, “She Pushed My Baby Out So I Pushed My A** To Lenox 💚🤷🏾‍♂️👶🏾”.

See Tweet Below:

She Pushed My Baby Out So I Pushed My A** To Lenox 💚🤷🏾‍♂️👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tke5TdqyKr — CEO RASHAD #MDM (@ceorashad_) July 1, 2020



In another Tweet on Wednesday, Rashad said he found out the Baby might not be his.

See Tweet Below:

Comes to find out this might not even be mine 😭🥲 https://t.co/7mjbmj8iwR — CEO RASHAD #MDM (@ceorashad_) January 13, 2021

His posts has sparked reactions from Bird App users.

See Reactions Below:

@trayonawave advised him to be a man and take care of the child.

@Hismalice said, “Hell no. would be understandable if she told him it wasn’t his at first maybe then he could have thought things out. But not like that. He can leave”.

@Chelarkk said, “This has me weak 😭”



