More Authors Withdraw Literary Licence From Brittle Paper Over El-rufai Saga

More Authors associated with Brittle Paper have withdrawn their licence from the go-to-website for news publications, events and lifestyle, following the sacking of Popular journalist, writer and deputy editor, Otosirieze Obi -Young.

Otosirieze in a statement released yesterday said he was fired by the management for his publication on Hadiza El-Rufai’s comment about her Son, Bello El-Rufai’s gang rape threat which trended few days ago on twitter.

But, Brittle Paper has however released a statement debunking the claims of Otosirieze.

Reacting to this development, some of his colleagues took to Twitter saying they have withdrawn their literary license from brittle paper, due to its “siding with the oppression”.

Nigerian poet and essayist, Ebenezer Agu, said she has canceled her participation with brittle, by withdrawing all her piece, which include “a triangle of time and ageing”.

She tweeted:

Contrary to my earlier tweet about this event, I wish to make it public that I just canceled my participation. I've notified @brittlepaper about that decision.

As a young writer coming up in Nigeria, I've felt, all my life, the pain & frustration of living under irresponsible… https://t.co/EDUjHL8nfy — Ebenezer Agu (@eezer_) April 15, 2020

…all my moral standing.

I also wish to say that Otosirieze has been one of my closest friends for 8 years, & I've been aware of this recent incidents the whole time. However, it was in the interest of taking actions right that I had to wait for him to make the matter public… — Ebenezer Agu (@eezer_) April 15, 2020

PS: I'll be emailing Brittle Paper in the following days concerning pulling down my other associations with them: my pieces that have been published on the platform & everything concerning @20_35Africa anthology series. — Ebenezer Agu (@eezer_) April 15, 2020

Kayode Ani, while expressing disappointment, said he would write the paper and demand that his short story “Won’t You Sing Me A Song” be taken down from their website. He tweeted:

I'd be writting @brittlepaper to request that my Short story, Wont You Sing Me A Song be taken down. I used to respect Brittle Paper as a space for free espression, challenging power & keeping it to account, and I cannot even articulated in words how disappointed I am. https://t.co/RzpC1AXD4N — $anikayode on Bitsika (@Kayode_ani) April 15, 2020

Farida Adamu, whose works include, “Inside Isreal’s Controversial Elections; What we Know” and “The minorities missing from the data” said she had sent her “breakup” email to brittlepaper.

She tweeted:

Sent my breakup email to brittlepaper, now let me go and meet deadlines.



I feel so alive this night 😭 — Farida Adamu (@thefaridaadamu) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Editor has received support from a writer, Muhammad Sal, who said “she deserves an apology from a lot of you.”

See his tweet below:

See what I am saying? I hate what I don't like. For three days now, I have been viewing @BrittlePaper's IG live chat with people in the scene and I got a sense of her person so I wasn't quick on anything. She deserves an apology from the lot of you. https://t.co/osD7gOk8nG — Muhammad Sal (@amuhdsal) April 16, 2020

Neither is Brittle Paper condoning @B_ELRUFAI's lewd threats, in fact she and Brittle Paper frown at it. So, you people should just stop this, please I beg you. And I understand that you're upset, but please reason it again. — Muhammad Sal (@amuhdsal) April 16, 2020