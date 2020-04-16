More Authors Withdraw Literary Licence From Brittle Paper Over El-rufai Saga

More Authors associated with Brittle Paper have withdrawn their licence from the go-to-website for news publications, events and lifestyle, following the sacking of Popular journalist, writer and deputy editor, Otosirieze Obi -Young.
Otosirieze in a statement released yesterday said he was fired by the management for his publication on Hadiza El-Rufai’s comment about her Son, Bello El-Rufai’s gang rape threat which trended few days ago on twitter.
But, Brittle Paper has however released a statement debunking the claims of Otosirieze.
Reacting to this development, some of his colleagues took to Twitter saying they have withdrawn their literary license from brittle paper, due to its “siding with the oppression”.
Nigerian poet and essayist, Ebenezer Agu, said she has canceled her participation with brittle, by withdrawing all her piece, which include “a triangle of time and ageing”.
She tweeted:
Kayode Ani, while expressing disappointment, said he would write the paper and demand that his short story “Won’t You Sing Me A Song” be taken down from their website. He tweeted:
Farida Adamu, whose works include, “Inside Isreal’s Controversial Elections; What we Know” and “The minorities missing from the data” said she had sent her “breakup” email to brittlepaper.
She tweeted:
Meanwhile, the Editor has received support from a writer, Muhammad Sal, who said “she deserves an apology from a lot of you.”
See his tweet below: