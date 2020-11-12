More Governors May Dump PDP says FFK

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described as troubling the plan by the Ebonyi state governor, Engr. Dave Umahi to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying that it may be a precursor to another gale of defection in the party.

Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has in his verified tweeter handle on Wednesday, cautioned PDP leadership against such move, urging them to do everything possible to avert the planned defection.

The PDP Chieftain said that other governors may join Umahi to defect to the APC which will affect the party’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

His tweets, “The rumour that my friend and brother Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state is planning to leave @OfficialPDPNig and join @OfficialAPCNg is troubling.

“I am yet to confirm if it is true and I will see him in the next few days to know the true position of things but if it is then I urge the leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.

“part from that he happens to be a good friend of mine and someone I hold in high esteem, immense respect and affection for. Unlike many he is forthright and his word is his bond. He is either with you or against you, he is fearless, bold and has the courage of his convictions.”

It was learnt that the Ebonyi state governor was receiving overtures from the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was promised the presidential ticket of the party in 2023 if he dumps the PDP.

Meanwhile members of the party’s National Working Committee led by it’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus had visited the governor on Tuesday at the Ebonyi state governors lodge in Abuja.

Although PDP was yet to disclose the outcome of the visit, a source close to the party told our reporter that the governor enumerated various conditions that will make him to remain in the PDP first mong which is that the party should zone its President ticket to the South East.

You may wish to recall that Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello had in a Television interview in September, disclosed that about five governors from the PDP will soon join the APC.