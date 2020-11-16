More PDP Governors To Follow Umahi To APC – Gov. Uzodimma

By Myke Agunwa

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will for their Ebonyi state counterpart, Engr. Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodimma who spoke with journalists on Monday after a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee, at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja explained that explained that he was at the party secretariat to contribute his quota to the party’s strategy towards ensuring victory for its candidates in the December 5 Senatorial bye-election.

The APC is contesting the Imo North Senatorial district election where two aspirants are laying claim to the party’s ticket – Frank Ibizem and Senator Ifianyi Ararume.

The Imo state governor told reporters, “If you recall when I addressed you here a couple of months ago, I told you that the moment I resume Office in Imo State as the Governor, that the impression and the perception of our party in South East will change and the resultant effect will be that more credible individuals and Governors will even join the party.

“Today I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I’m sure a few hours from now we get a confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party and (he) is the Governor of Ebonyi State. Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome a Governor and more Governors, not only him, we are still talking more Governors to join.

“APC is the ruling party and for the interest of national integration and cohesion, Imo and South-East, indeed, needs to become part and parcel of the ruling party to make the Nigerian project a complete project.”

Speaking about his visit to the APC secretariat, he said, “I’m at the headquarters of our great party to meet with the critical stakeholders and officers of our party as to the status and going on of events in our great party and I had a private audience with the National Chairman and some members of the NWC (Caretaker) and also to be able to touch base with our preparedness for the upcoming bye-election.

“Of course, you know any moment from now there will be a Senatorial bye-election in Imo State, Imo North Senatorial District and I think our party is prepared, in Imo too we are prepared. APC is the party to beat in Imo State.

“The most important thing is APC to win the election. The party has an internal mechanism of confirming who the candidate is. The Supreme Court has said it, the Electoral Act has said it. Every party has the right and it is only the party that sponsors a candidate. Of course, we have our candidate, there are some few legal issues going on. I don’t want to go into that now because the matter is pending in court is sub-judice but at the end of the day we have a candidate.”