Motorcyclist Killed By Police In Osun

A motorcyclist identified as Taiwo Kajogbola, was on Tuesday killed by some policemen at Kajola-Osunjela road in Osogbo, Osun State, for refusing to stop at the checkpoint.

DailyTrust quoted Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State command, as saying that the incident would be investigated thoroughly.

The deceased was said to be riding a motorcycle to take some foodstuff to his parents to break their fasting when the incident occured.

A witness to DailyTrust that the deceased did not stop at a police checkpoint. So, the policemen chased him and hit his bike from behind.

According to the witness, the man lost control of the bike and crashed.

It was learnt that the policemen left him in the pool of his blood.

The witness said, “When the policemen realised that the man had died, they turned their vehicle and drove away to avoid mob action. It’s very sad.”