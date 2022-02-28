MS Group of Industries Manufacturing Electric Bikes in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik has said that manufacture of electric bikes in Sahiwal is a welcome development. The government is providing relief to the industrialists by giving discounts in sales and electric parts taxes.

Electric bikes will significantly reduce air pollution. DC Sahiwal was visiting MS Group of Industries there at Small Industries Estate Sahiwal. Chairman MS Group Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid showed the plant of Electric Bikes.

Welcoming the manufacturing of electric bikes at the local level, the Deputy Commissioner said that with the help of electric bikes, the people will be able to get more cheap rides while the environmental pollution will be reduced.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik assured full support to Chairman MS Group Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid. He said that electric bikes will benefit not only the individual but also the national economy.