MTN Asks US Court To Drop Terrorism Charges in Afghanistan

South African Telecoms giants MTN has asked a US Court to drop charges of terrorism against the company for paying protection money to terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Shutter said:

We believe that they have sued the wrong defendants, in the wrong courts, on insufficient allegations

The court charges were filed in December 2018 by families of American soldiers who have been killed and wounded in Afghanistan’s conflicts.

In February 2019, a former South African Ambassador to Iran was accused of taking a bribe to help MTN win Telecoms licenses in Iran.

MTN has operations in Afghanistan and also has operations in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East.