MTN Bars Subscribers From Buying Airtime Via USSD

MTN Nigeria has blocked its subscribers from recharging their mobile phones or buying data using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.

This means that subscribers cannot recharge their lines or buy data plans using the USSD codes particular to their banks. When patrons make efforts to recharge via USSD code, My MTNapp, and FinTech firms like FETS, the response reads:

“Dear Customer, this service is temporarily unavailable. Kindly contact your Telecom service provider.”

MTN Nigeria also confirmed the development in a mail sent to some of its partners, which in part reads:

“Dear Customer, Please be informed that some of Mycustomers may not be able to purchase airtime, and data recharge via banks including MOD, and myMTNApp.

Please pacify Mycustomers and educate them to use MTNTopit, MoMo channels, as well as the debit card options on MOD or myMTN App.”