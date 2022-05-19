Top Pakistani Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami Biography

Mujibur Rahman Shami is a top Pakistani journalist and columnist. He is Editor-in-Chief of Daily Pakistan and Analyst at Dunya News program Nuqta-E-Nazar.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami is the founder of Qaumi Digest and Zindagi Magazine. He writes columns every sundy for Roznama Dunya and Roznama Pakistan.

