Top Pakistani Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami Biography
Mujibur Rahman Shami is Ex-President Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
Mujibur Rahman Shami is a top Pakistani journalist and columnist. He is Editor-in-Chief of Daily Pakistan and Analyst at Dunya News program Nuqta-E-Nazar.
Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami is the founder of Qaumi Digest and Zindagi Magazine. He writes columns every sundy for Roznama Dunya and Roznama Pakistan.
Also Read:
Dunya Tv News Channel Live Streaming in Urdu
Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani Biography
Dunya News Think Tank Analysts Expect Elections This Year