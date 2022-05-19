Top Pakistani Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami Biography

Mujibur Rahman Shami is Ex-President Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

By Arshad Farooq

Mujibur Rahman Shami is a top Pakistani journalist and columnist. He is Editor-in-Chief of Daily Pakistan and Analyst at Dunya News program Nuqta-E-Nazar.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami is the founder of Qaumi Digest and Zindagi Magazine. He writes columns every sundy for Roznama Dunya and Roznama Pakistan.

Also Read:

Dunya Tv News Channel Live Streaming in Urdu

Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani Biography

Dunya News Think Tank Analysts Expect Elections This Year

Gharidah Farooqi Hosting G for Gharidah News One

You might also like
Biography

Pakistani Blogger and Columnist Arshad Farooq Butt Biography

Biography

Fashion Designer Ashley Blazer Biden Biography

Biography

Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani Biography

Biography

Pakistani Model, Youtuber and Tiktoker Romaisa khan