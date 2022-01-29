Missing Girl Hamna Found Dead in Multan City

Hamna from Multan went missing two days ago

By Arshad Farooq
Hamna Multan

Multan ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The dead body of 6-year-old abducted girl Hamna has been found in her Uncle’s house Multan, Punjab, Pakistan.

According to private TV Dunya News, the body of six-year-old girl Hamna, who went missing two days ago in Multan, has been recovered from a water tank.

The abduction of the girl Hamna was reported to Kent police station, Multan. The tortured body of the girl has been recovered from her uncle’s house in a water tank.

The girl’s body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and demanded a report from IG Punjab.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shehzad has said that the accused will be arrested soon. Proceedings will be taken further after the postmortem report arrives.

You might also like
News

Massive Protest at DPO office Sahiwal for Adeeba Mubarak

News

Adeeba Mubarak Case : Tehreek e Ehsas to Protest at DPO Office Sahiwal

News

Smart GDRFA Approval for returning residents of Dubai UAE

News

15 Officers Including DC removed in Saniha Murree Case