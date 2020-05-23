Multinational Joint Taskforce Carries Out Airstrikes On Terrorist Camps Around Chad Basin

The Multinational Joint Taskforce movement of West African nations have carried out airstrikes on several terrorist camps in the Lake Chad basin wetlands, surrounding islands and Tumbuns, all in Chad.

“The Lake Chad multinational Joint Taskforce aircrafts including Tchadian SU-25 Frogfoot, Nigerièn MI-24 Hind Helic, Cameroon ISR aircraft and Nigeria Alpha trainer Jets did carried out airstrikes on several Terror camps in the LCB wetlands, islands and Tumbuns”, private Military Contractor and Counter Terrorism/insurgency expert simply and mysteriously known as Edward, tweeted.

The countries include Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad. Chad has a history of carrying out unexpected and devastating counterattacks on terrorists groups that skulk the borders of Chad and Nigeria. These terrorist groups include the notorious Boko Haram and Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS).

Chadian army officials on the 10th of April, 2020 reported that their military forces killed a whopping 1,000 Boko Haram extremists in an operation on the islands of Lake Chad.

In a video statement on the attack, Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa said the eight-day operation cleared the extremists from the islands in a vast area between Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. It is headquartered in N’Djamena and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.