MURIC Expresses Gratitude For Palliatives Received From Lagos State Government

In a statement issued on Friday, The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, thanked the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, as she shared palliatives to some groups in Lagos State.

MURIC was one of the beneficiaries, expressing their gratitude in a statement on Friday.

The statement Reads:

“Our organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had the singular honour of receiving palliatives from the office of the First Lady of Lagos State, Her Excellency Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, yesterday, Thursday 21st May, 2020.

“The items included five (5) 25 kilo bags of rice, five (5) cartons of spaghetti and four (4) cartons of tinned tomatoes. These are precious items in these trying days and they are going to be greatly helpful in cushioning the effect of the lockdown on our members and other poor people in the state. The palliatives came at the right time as we approach the Id Al-Fitr festival. They will definitely put some shine on the faces of some Lagosians.

“MURIC hereby expresses deep appreciation to the First Lady, her husband the governor and the entire members of the executive of Lagos State. We pray for a very successful tenure for Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, peace and progress in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“We appeal to other states to follow the footsteps of Lagos State by giving relief materials to their state branches of MURIC for onward distribution to the poor and needy at grassroots level.

Although MURIC on its own has distributed up to N3,396,000 cash (three million, three hundred and ninety six thousand naira) as at Thursday, 21st May, 2020 (apart from foodstuffs) as palliatives to various states of the federation including Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Abuja, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, etc, we need the support of state governments to be able to reach more vulnerable Nigerians.”