MURIC mock CAN over attempted bombing of Kaduna church

Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, yesterday mocked the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over the attempted bombing of church in Kaduna State by a man identified as a Christian on a day church leaders led prayer walk against killings and bloodshed in the country.

Kaduna State Police Command had announced the arrest of one Nathaniel Samuel as the suspect, adding that he was apprehended inside church located at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of the state with a bag containing items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices, IED.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC described the coincidence of Samuel’s arrest on the day of CAN’s prayer walk as divine; saying it gave the impression that the rally itself was a ruse.

The statement read: “Samuel’s arrest is the outcome of our prayers for Allah to expose all those who are behind the bombing of churches.

“We are not surprised that the suspect happens to be a Christian. We have said it on several occasions that there is a Christian version of Boko Haram.

“Christians bomb churches and the whole world blame Nigerian Muslims for the atrocity. The arrest of Nathaniel Samuel for attempting to bomb a church is not a new development. Victor Moses was arrested on March 1, 2016, for spying for Boko Haram bombers. He confessed that he carried out surveillance before the bombing of Madalla church in Abuja on December 25, 2011.

“We give kudos to the Kaduna Police Command for this feat. People blame the security agencies for no just cause sometimes. This arrest must have been the outcome of careful planning and prolonged surveillance. Those who handled the operation deserve promotion.