Muslim community suspends Imam who wedded fellow man

Following the unknown wedding (Nikah) of a fellow man which is highly prohibited in Islamic culture, the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque identified as Mohammed Mutumba has been suspended from his clerical work. Earlier reports had it that Ugandan Imam, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba has been left in shock after he found out his wife of 2 weeks is a man. According to reports, the Imam had wedded his ‘wife’ later identified as Swabullah Nabukeera after the duo met in a mosque. He decided to take the relationship to another level by paying her dowry. Reacting to the development, the regional Kadhi, Sheikh Abdul Noor Kakande disclosed that the 27-year-old Sheikh Mutumba is under investigation over the sad incident. The move was intended to preserve the integrity of their faith, the head Imam of Masjid Noor of Kyampisi, Sheikh Isa Busuulwa said.