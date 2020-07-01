My Administration Will Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty — Buhari

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday reiterated plans of his administration to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.

Speaking in a video message to a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, which featured the launch of the Alliance for Poverty Eradication (APE) an initiative aimed at supporting actions to eradicate poverty, Buhari his administration’s determination to do more, including a massive investment in education, especially of the girl-child.

He said: “Nigeria attaches great importance to poverty eradication. It is for this reason that in May 2019, on my inauguration for 2nd term in office, our government committed itself to starting a new programme of lifting a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a 10-year period.

“In Nigeria, as in many other countries, the domestic supply chain and trading corridors have come under enormous strain.

“This has brought to fore, the health versus economic debate, a subject which has captured the attention of global leaders and shaped the debate on how best to respond to the global pandemic, while allowing citizens to earn their livelihoods.”