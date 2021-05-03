‘My Administration Will Remain Media Friendly’ — Ganduje Says, Despite Jaafar Jaafar’s Ordeal

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said his administration is media friendly.

The governor gave this assurance in his message on the occasion of the United Nation’s World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3, each year.

He spoke shortly after reports that a publisher, Ja’afar Ja’afar, has gone into hiding following alleged threats he received as a result of the videos he published allegedly showing the governor receiving kick-backs from a contractor.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor charged journalists to be resolute towards upholding accuracy, objectivity and professional ethics in their line of duty.

He said at a critical period when Nigeria is facing myriads of challenges, the media should always be mindful of the laws guiding the conduct of their constituted responsibilities in their reportage.

The governor noted that as stakeholders, journalists should exercise their profession within the realm of law.

The governor stated that this year’s observance theme: “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to assert the importance of savoring information as a public good.

He said while the press can help to strengthen government institutions through its watchdog role, significant reform is needed to support media organisations to restore public confidence in the press.