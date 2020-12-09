My Alleged Expulsion Null And Void – APC Vice Chairman South South.

By Adejumo Enock

The expelled All Progressive Congress, APC’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta has said his expulsion by APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lacks basis in law.



Eta described the just concluded NEC meeting as illegal, stating that as he is already in court, APC cannot make that pronouncement.



According to him, “I am already in Court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in Court”.



“Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met”.



“Their so-called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC. Without prejudice to my pending matter in court, I wish to state that you cannot build something on nothing, unless the court rules otherwise, even the NEC meeting of June 25, was illegal as such all decisions taken since them were built on illegalities” Etta added.