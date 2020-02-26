“My family wants to drown me” – Cubana Chief Priest cries out

The Executive Director of Cubana Group, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has cried out over an alleged nonchalant attitude of his family members in towing the lane of financial independence.

The nightlife maestro who wondered if it is a crime to be successful in an Instagram post he shared, stated that his family members will henceforth get nothing from him except they reciprocate what he gives them.

Cubana Chief Priest averred that his family members want to drown him, while also pointing out that they will flee when they succeed in getting him broke.

He wrote;