“My First Task Would Be To Contain COVID-19” – US President-Elect, Joe Biden

The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, says his first office mission is to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

This was mentioned by Joe Biden in his acceptance speech that he delivered on Saturday night before a crowd of supporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“Our project starts with having COVID-19 under control.

“We will not rebuild the economy, regain our vitality, or experience the most precious moments of life: holding a grandchild, our kids, birthdays, marriages, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us until we get it under control”.

“I will nominate a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors on Monday to assist with taking the Biden-Harris COVID-19 proposal and turning it into an actual roadmap that will begin on January 20, 2021.

“The plan will be based on the science of bedrock. Out of love, empathy and concern, it will be created.

He said, “I will waste no effort, none, or any determination to turn around this pandemic”.