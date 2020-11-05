0 comments

“My Govt Committed To Ending Estimated Billing In All Forms In Nigeria”, Says President @MBuhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria.

Buhari in a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday, said his government would ensure that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.

He said the federal government was making money available for the distribution of one million free meters in the first instance while the target is to meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide.

