‘My Govt Has Not Done Enough, Please Bear With Us’ – Buhari Appeals To Nigerians

President Buhari asked Nigerians who have not felt the effect of his administration to bear with the government.

He made the call in Ilorin, Kwara State, at a city hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, students, organized labor, market women and other relevant stakeholders.

The President, represented by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said that his administration is interested in young people and people in general and has done a lot to impact their lives.

“If we have not done enough, haven’t reached everybody, we appeal to you to bear with us, please”.

“In the first place, what we have is less than 60% of the revenue that other governments that came before us had available.

“We all know what we suffered during COVID-19, and we are now facing another crisis as we are just trying to recover from it.

“We call on you to please support and be patient with the government”.