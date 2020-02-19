“My husband paid my bride price in full” – Newly married BBNaija star, Nina, says

Newly married BBNaija star, Nina, has told all those who care to listen that her husband, Mr A, paid her brideprice in full.

The former reality TV star who had her traditional wedding last weekend, stated this in a post she shared on her Instagram page today February 19th. She wrote

”I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego” My hubby paid everything in full….

You all know how owerri bride price list is, it’s huge. It was initially meant to be just “ime ego “ and very low key but I was wowed by the crowd ,and started regretting why I didn’t invite any of my friends but thank you all for your understanding .. Cheers ”.

Nina’s husband was not in attendance at the traditional wedding but was represented by family members.