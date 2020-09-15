“My Life Is In Danger” – Mailafia After Allegations That A Northern Governor Spearheads Boko Haram

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has posited that his life maybe in danger following comments made that one of the Northern Governors is Boko Haram leader.

Following his comments, he was summoned by the Department of State Services (DSS) sometime in August.

Similarly, the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Police in Abuja called him to come defend mentioned comments. He dishonoured the invitation and at the same time, registered a lawsuit demanding restraining order as against police invitation.

The former Deputy Governor when questioned by DSS for the third time, lamented that his life is in danger, as he has been receiving all kinds of death threats.

“I have every reason to believe that my life has since been in danger”, he said.

“Even as there is no definite proof, I most times receive death threats and phone calls.

He added that his residence on Thursday was surrounded by strange looking individuals who were trying to gain entrance to his home by breaking his gate. “I flew over the fence to escape as I wasn’t sure who they were”, he added.