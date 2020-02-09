My life is in danger – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) In Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, Sunday raised an alarm over threat to his life.

Olopoenia raised the alarm following the arrest of a suspect who came to spy at his Basorun, Ibadan residence on Saturday.

Olopoenia alleged that a factional leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state was planning to assassinate him.

While speaking with journalists on Sunday on the heels of midnight Saturday ‘kidnap’ of one of his political aides, Musiliu Muili and arrest of a spy at his Basorun residence, Olopoeyan said with these latest development, his life is in serious danger and appealed to security agencies to come to his aid.

Reports gathered that Muili was allegedly picked up at his Egbeda residence by Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) upon a petition from the factional NURTW leader.

He was later released unconditionally after nothing incriminating was found on him and his house.

But, Olopoenia, while reacting, said that the ‘kidnap’ of his aide and the arrest of a spy in his house was no doubt a threat to his life.

He said, “I was about going to bed last night when I got information that Musiliu Muili, popularly known as Ajanaku had been kidnapped in his Egbeda home. He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination around 11 p.m.

“I remember I got a call from his family around 11:41 pm. He was said to have opened the door for them when they attempted to remove the burglary frame. They had told him they were policemen. They parked their Hilux Jeep far away from his house. They later came back to collect the wife and children’s phone.”

Olopoenia disclosed that this was not the first time attempt would be made on his life.

“I am not a member of NURTW. I don’t even have anything to do with it. How I became a target is what I don’t know. This same Ajanaku was once kidnapped. Only yesterday morning (Saturday) my people arrested a boy, Odunayo, who had come as a spy to my house. He later confessed who sent him and we have handed him over to the police.

“I know those who are behind this. They are close to government. In due course, we will expose them. I am about submitting my petition to relevant agencies.

“When the team got to know that the petition was a fictitious one, they have released Muili but the spy still at the Police custody to unravel those behind his assassination bid. I want to implore the security agencies to act fast because my life is in danger.”