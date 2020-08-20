“My Life Is In Danger” — Whistle-Blower, Who Unveiled Chinese Factory That Enslaves Nigerian Workers In Abia Cries Out

The Whistle-blower, who exposed a Chinese company (Inner Galaxy Group), located in Abia State, where Nigerians workers are treated like slaves, has said his life is in danger.

The private investigator, in the expository post, had written that the Nigerian workers are subjected to the most dehumanizing condition anyone could think of.

According to the post, they resume by 6am and close by 7pm and no one dares object to the treatment.

The writer, however, in a recent post via Twitter, said:

“Fellow Nigerians, for some unknown reasons, i feel i might be arrest or killed, for speaking up against, Chinese modern day slavery in Nig.

“They have instructed various security agencies, to arrest me. For stepping on different toes, at different levels. Both federal & state.

“I am not worried about arrest or death, as the case may be. If only speaking the truth, & exposing corruption is my crime. If you all don’t see a tweet from this handle for a month, know it’s done. Don’t cry for me, because more @Truthfully83 will be born to continue someday.”

I am not worried about arrest or death, as the case may be. If only speaking the truth, & exposing corruption is my crime. If you all don't see a tweet from this handle for a month, know it's done. Don't cry for me, because more @Truthfully83 will be born to continue someday. pic.twitter.com/YL714fkvfe — 99% OPPRESSED (WIKILEAKS) (@Truthfully83) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has ordered an investigation into the alleged maltreatment.

John Kalu, the state Commissioner for Information, in a statement, last week Thursday said that the governor had ordered a full-scale investigation into the operations of the company.

“Following the review of the report of the fact-finding team sent to Inner Galaxy Steel Company today, Thursday, August 13, 2020, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the setting up of a full investigative committee to look into the operations of the company to ensure compliance with relevant local and international laws. The committee, which has two weeks to submit its report to the governor, will be inaugurated at 11am on Friday, August 14, 2020, by the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu,” the statement read partly.