My Ministry Will Create Over 2m Jobs In 3 Years — Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday said his ministry will create more than two million additional jobs within the next three years.

Speaking at the sixth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the Minister the ministry plans to achieve this in line with the Buhari administration’s efforts to move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, the number one job creator under the Ministry of Information and Culture is the “Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting, which is set to create one million jobs in the next three years through the manufacturing of set-top-boxes (decoders) and TV sets, TV and Film production, as well as TV and Online advertising and Data, among others.”

The minister maintained that the Cultural Industrial Centres which are scattered all over the country have the capacity to create 500,000 jobs within the next three years.

He added that the nation could have some 100,000 jobs from the restoration of museums, especially in Lagos, Plateau and Kwara.