“My Office Made No Recovery Of $62bn Oil Debt” – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has debunked the alleged claim proposing that his office made the recovery of $62billion debt from multinational oil companies.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

He stated that the compulsion of the information is crucial in waving off distorted and misinformation suggesting that the office recovered that amount of money.

According to him, “it was simply an effort to recover funds for the Federal Government that prompted his office to chase and hope to collect such funds so as to complete outstanding and meaningful projects in the country”.

The statement read further that “the office of the Attorney General is devoted to fight against corrupt practices and the collective obedience to the rules guiding the state and country to the best interest of Nigerians”.

Meanwhile the AGF gave the confirmation that his office in the past year had initially pursued energetically to collect the said debt from International Oil Companies.