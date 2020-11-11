My Second Tenure Represents Hope for Democracy says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that his second tenure is a sign of hope for democracy as a participatory government.

The Governor disclosed this at his swearing-in, in Benin City,the state capital on Thursday while delivering his speech.

In his statement, Governor Godwin said, democracy and participatory government is facing crisis of confidence locally and globally. He thanked The President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari for allowing the will of the people to prevail in the State.

He added that “it is gratifying that Edo State is taking on this onerous task of restoring faith and democracy” despite the challenges democracy had encountered.

“What the Dear people of Edo State achieved on September 19 is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions. Governor Godwin said.

Similarly Obaseki said “we have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in democracy that functions properly”.

“My reelection represents new hope. I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am no unaware of the enormous responsibility this places on me.

The Governor claimed that aside the fact it restored hope in democracy, our triumph also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future.

“It is time to heal. We are kith and kin with the common destiny. Let’s stop dwelling in the past. It’s time to take our common destiny in our hands and commence the odious task of making Edo great again”, He said.

He thanked the People Democratic Party (PDP) for covering the administration with the umbrella when it was abandoned.

The Governor said that his administration will focus on the social sector through education, healthcare, especially for the vulnerable: development of the critical energy and digital Sectors; road construction to build the economy and drive industrialisation to make Edo State the choice investment destination, among others.

Governor Godwin also said planting of trees to restore Edo to the rainforest God created it, exploit agriculture and natural resources to improve food security and create wealth; “recalibration of the civil service” and promotion of arts and culture are also parts of its focus.

The Governor of Delta, Bayelsa,Ondo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Oba of Benin, who both sent representatives and other dignitaries are present at the swearing-in.