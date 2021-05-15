My Son Deserves Death, Father of Iniubong Umoren’s Killer Confesses

Frank Akpan, the father of Uduak Akpan the self confessed serial rapist and killer of Iniubong Umoren, an innocent job seeker in Akwa State, has asked the Nigerian Justice system to exact full punishment on his son.

Uduak had admitted to luring Iniubong with a fake job employment scheme, adding that he has also used such schemes on 6 other girls.

The father who was also paraded as an accessory after the fact said he was ready to accept whatever punishment was proscribed by the Court.

”I never believed such a thing can happen to me because I brought this children up in a righteous way.

“The Police stormed my house in search of Uduak but didn’t see him. I was invited to come and answer some questions at the police station and when I got to the station, I was asked to call him.

“When he came back to Akwa Ibom, I was allowed to interact with him and that was when he told me that he committed an offense.

“I was disappointed, I scolded him and asked why he committed such a crime knowing fully well he has two sisters that are equally students and are both in school.

“I felt bad because I know they are women too and I wouldn’t want such fate to befall them too,”

The father refuted allegations that his abandoned building where his son carries out his evil deeds was used with his consent.

“The fact that the house is always locked and abandoned is not true because we have a bore hole in there and all the residents around there come to fetch water from our compound.

“Its just unfortunate that this had to happen. I never knew that this is what he does and I’m not in any way involved in this particular act.

“I was never aware of his previous acts because I haven’t fully been with them. We just relocated from Abuja and I also retired because I’m a government worker. I haven’t been around for close to 30 years now.

“I’m not happy about what my child has done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after all the years of toiling to send them to school and ensure they get the best. It depends on the system and if they say the penalty for his crime is death, then he should face the full wrath of the law,” he added.