My Victory Is The Smoothest APC Has Secured – Abiru

By Adejumo Enock

Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, APC’s Candidate and Winner of the just concluded Lagos East Senatorial sit said his victory is perhaps the smoothest victory APC has secured in its recent history.

While giving a “Victory Speech” on Sunday, the Senator elect said, the outcome was a reaffirmation of the expanding political support base of the party not just in Lagos East but across the State.

According to him, “This outcome, no doubt, is a reaffirmation of our expanding political support base, not just in Lagos East but also in Lagos State at large.

“It is, without doubt, a proof of the degree of public trust we have earned in our party’s two decades or more in governance in Lagos State”.

He said, the victory was the answer the people of the Senatorial district just delivered in the election.

“It is the answer that resonates in their popular decision to give us their mandate”.

“It is the answer that our unrepentant critics cannot contest, even in their wildest dreams, given the credibility of the process that gave us the mandate”

He added, “This answer did not come by accident or chance; it came by dint of hard work our party and campaign council invested in the electioneering”.

“It also came through the selfless service of all members of our Campaign Council and Local Organising Committees (LOC) that canvassed support for our party even during sometimes difficult circumstances.”

He commended APC Leaders for the structures that earned the victory.

Abiru said, “The election has been held and we have won with a landslide. Now that we have secured this senatorial mandate, we cannot afford to fail our people.

“We cannot afford to fail those who voted for us and those who did not vote for us for whatever reasons and those who did not vote at all.

Abiru who is also the Former CEO of Polaris Bank added that “We cannot afford to betray the invaluable trust our people reposed in us as a political party and as their representatives in government.

Furthermore, the Lagos East Senator elect said “Now is the time to translate all the promises into positive and tangible outcomes our people are expecting us to bring about.

“Now is the time to take our people from the realm of expectations to the limelight of fulfilment”.