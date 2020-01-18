‘My waist beads saved me from rape in Lebanon’

“When I bought my waist-beads some two years ago, I did so because of fashion. But do you know that the beads eventually saved me from the hands of those who lured me to the far Lebanon for slavery related endeavours?” That was one of the narratives of 33-year-old Gloria Tayelolu Bright, an Eruku-born lady in Ekiti Council of Kwara State, who was recently rescued from servitude in far away Lebanon. Gloria, a single mother of two children, a boy and a girl, had kept her planned move to Lebanon secret, thinking the trip would land her a gold mine. She told The Guardian in Ilorin before being handed over to officers of the National Agency for Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Oshogbo, Osun State, on Thursday, that she had mistaken any trip abroad for “instant wealth and Eldorado.” Due to the ongoing investigation of her case by the NAPTIP, which might eventually snowball into a legal firework at the appropriate time, she said she would not, “for now,” disclose certain information about her ordeals to the press. “I was linked up by a fellow who facilitated my movement to Lebanon sometime in October last year. The fellow dangled before me a teaching job of English language if I would go, even though my academic qualification is Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Accountancy.