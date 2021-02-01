Myanmar’s Military Seizes Power In Coup, Detains Civilian Leader, Aung Son Suu Kyi

After several days of rising tensions over the results of the Country’s recent election, Myanmar’s military has taken charge of the country from its civilian-run government.

According to reports, President Win Myint and other members of the National League of Democracy were arrested at their residences in the capital Naypyidaw early on Monday.

The report was confirmed by Sean Turnell, an Australian academic who serves as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi.

He said that internet and phone service in the capital were down.

According to him, “All the people in Naypyidaw have been cut off, so it looks like the reports about Aung San Suu Kyi and the president being detained appear to be true,”

Turnell told Financial Times from Yangon that “There has been no statement from the military yet.”

Recalled that last week, Myanmar’s military and its commander Min Aung Hlaing suggested they were ready to launch a coup after complaining about alleged irregularities in Myanmar’s November 8 election.

After NLD won the election by a landslide which ensured Aung San Suu Kyi a second five-year term in office, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development party was trounced. The country’s new parliament had been set to hold its first session on Monday.

Furthermore, the embassies of several European countries and the US in Myanmar issued a statement saying they opposed any effort by the military to overturn the election result.

The coup marks a major setback to the country’s transition from military rule to democracy, which began about a decade ago. The U.S. and human-rights groups called on the military to adhere to democratic norms.

Parliament was scheduled to convene on Monday for its first session since the election.

WSJ reported that “The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition,”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki who said President Biden had been briefed on the situation added that “The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed.”