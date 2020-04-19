0 comments

Mysterious Illness Outbreak in Kirikiri Prison–over 400 Inmates Infected and 1500 persons at Risk

Twitter popular Dr Dr Olufunmilayo (@DrOlufunmilayo ) took to her Twitter account to report the mysterious illness outbreak in kirikiri prison in Lagos State.

The added that the illness was treated as more malaria and it will be risky to treat the illness as just that especially in the present Covid19 pandemic outbreak in the world.

Olufunmilayo has called the Lagos State Government to look into this issues and treat it with urgency.

See tweet thread below

