Mysterious Illness Outbreak in Kirikiri Prison–over 400 Inmates Infected and 1500 persons at Risk

Twitter popular Dr Dr Olufunmilayo (@DrOlufunmilayo ) took to her Twitter account to report the mysterious illness outbreak in kirikiri prison in Lagos State.

The added that the illness was treated as more malaria and it will be risky to treat the illness as just that especially in the present Covid19 pandemic outbreak in the world.

Olufunmilayo has called the Lagos State Government to look into this issues and treat it with urgency.

See tweet thread below

These inmates are told they have “malaria”. NO tests are being done to confirm it. NO one is looking into the fact this may be a Covid19 outbreak.



It will be very unusual for “malaria” to suddenly hit 400 people in prison AT THE SAME TIME.



That realistically CANNOT be the case. pic.twitter.com/vIQyGRmkjf — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 19, 2020

The timeline would make sense to be possibly Covid19.



The outbreak, according to the inmates, started around April 5. As at today about 400 people are currently sick with fever, sore throat and weakness (these are all Covid19 symptoms).



Please @jidesanwoolu help look into this. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 19, 2020

What I’m saying in essence is that rather than sweeping this under the carpet and ignoring the fears and worries of the inmates, please let us be proactive and test them. Let us investigate these claims so that everyone’s mind will be at rest. Please I am appealing.



Thank you 🙏🏿 — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 19, 2020

And for clarity sake,

There are 3 prisons in Kirikiri-

One female and two males (medium and max prison).



The concern here is about Male Maximum Security Prison. That’s where the outbreak is being reported and suspected.



Cc @ugogboskey @EnoboreFrancis @CorrectionsNg



Thank you. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 19, 2020