WhereIsDadiyata: Social Media Influencer, @dadiyata, Remains Missing 1 Year After Disappearance

Exactly a year after he was abducted from his home in Kaduna by unknown assailants, a social media personality, Abubakar Idris, popular for his frequent denunciation of Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje and his policies, has not been found.

Idris, who is better known as Dadiyata, has been missing since August 2nd, 2019, when unidentified men seized him from his residence in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna State.

According to the police, Dadiyata was returning home at about 1 a.m. when some armed men, breached his house’s security, and took him away in his BMW car.

One year after, he and the vehicle have not been found.

Initially, Dadiyata, 34, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, was suspected to have been arrested by agents of the dreadful State Security Service (SSS).

His Wife, Haneefa, dragged the SSS Kaduna command, the Commissioner of Police and the state government, to court seeking the “unconditional release” of her husband and payment of the sum of ₦50 million in damages.

But both the SSS and police denied arresting him. There have there been severe concerns, especially from his family, on what might have been Dadiyata’s fate since no security outfit has claimed to know his whereabouts. One year after, his captors have also not demanded a ransom.

Some Nigerians, however still believe Dadiyata was abducted in connection with his views about the government.

Below are tweets BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter, demanding for his release:

@bulamabukarti: “Exactly one year today, Dadiyata was abducted from his house in Kaduna. His wife related to BBC Hausa the trauma they go through everyday. His two little kids keep asking “when will Dad return from his journey”. His elderly parents continue to cry and pray. They’re devastated.

“It’s unfathomable how a Nigerian would disappear just like that. We must continue to do everything we can to get Dadiyata reunited with his family. There must be no place for this kind of impunity. Those that abducted Dadiyata will pay the price. If not now, definitely later.”

@I_Am_llemona: “Today marks the 365th day since @dadiyata was forcefully abducted from his home. In that one year, his family has suffered untold anguish as they have looked for any info about their father, son, brother. Pray for him please. Pray for him.”

@GhenhisKhan: “So today marks 1 year that a citizen of Nigeria resident in Kaduna state under the “watchful eyes” of @elrufai went missing . @dadiyata is one year missing. #WhereIsDadiyata ? @hrw @ChidiOdinkalu @savndaniel”

@dondekojo: “Kaduna Governor’s critic was abducted and we’ve never heard from him since. Here’s the Governor’s son talking about consequences . One year later #WhereIsDadiyata”

@sadiqsans: “Dadiyata, a family man, blogger and a government critic was forcefully abducted at his residence at barnawa, Kaduna state last year. Little or no effort was made by the government to rescue him. We ask #WhereIsDadiyata and demand #justicefordadiyata”

