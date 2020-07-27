N-Power Application Exercise Extended Till August 8, 2020- FG

In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians the Federal Government has extended the closing date for the N-Power batch C online application for two weeks to ensure it is truly inclusive.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq who made the announcement on her twitter handle said the portal will now close at midnight on August 8, 2020.



She said, “One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive. The portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020”.

Commenting on the protest by outgoing beneficiaries of the batch A and batch C, the Minister promised that the issues raised will be adressed as practical as possible.

“I received news of a protest at the National Assembly by N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries who presented a list of demands which we are reviewing and will address as practically possible.

“Let me reiterate that the exiting of Batch A and B is not punitive but as a means of providing an opportunity for their brothers and sisters to also access the programme. Batch A and B beneficiaries remain our pride and worthy ambassadors.

At the end of the application exercise, 400,000 of the applicants will be shortlisted to partake in the programme.